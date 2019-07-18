Strathendrick seeking to recruit new rugby players

Strathendrick Rugby Club, one of the fastest-growing rugby outfits in Central Scotland, is hoping new players from across the region will join it for season 2019-20 and beyond.

Endrick, in partnership with local school Balfron High School, now boasts 12 different age group teams, with players ranging from six years old to 64.

The senior squad has two competitive teams, with the 1st XV competing in the West Division 1 league after achieving two promotions in the past three years.

Last year, the team secured a mid-table position in West Division 1 after winning promotion from West Division 2.

It has demonstrated real potential by winning friendlies against sides in the division above, which include sides like West of Scotland, Carrick and East Kilbride.

The club welcomes players of all ages to join its teams. The 1st and 2nd XVs have started training at 7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week at Fintry Sports Club.

With full access to strengths and conditioning gym facilities, as part of club membership, it’s a cost-effective way to get fit this year. If you are interested, turn up on a training night or call Strathendrick RFC’s president on 0740 736 8781 for more details.