St Nicholas’ youngsters add British crown to Scottish title

Pupils from a Bearsden primary school have proved themselves the best of British by being crowned national indoor junior ski champions.

A quartet from St Nicholas’ School saw off allcomers to land the NSSA British Schools Indoor Junior Ski Championship at Chill Factor, Manchester.

The event run by the National Schools Ski Association attracted 174 competitors from all over England, Wales and Scotland to compete in the British Schools Indoor Open Championship.

Their intrepid team of four were entered in the junior age categories of u10s and u12s, both competing on the same challenging and fast slalom course.

Grace Cameron (P7) competed in the u12 girls’ category with a time of 15.27 seconds, winning a bronze medal.

Kacper Prosowski (P4) and Calum Steel (P3) earned two top ten places in a strong u10 boys’ category with Calum recording a slightly faster time of 21.19 seconds. Isla Cameron (P3) competed in the u10 girl’s category with a fantastic time of 15.52 seconds, securing a silver medal and only missing out on a gold by a few hundredths of a second.

A team total of 21 points was enough to secure the trophy and four gold medals. St Nicholas now holds the honour of being Scottish and British Schools ski champions!

All four are members of Bearsden Ski Club’s race teams and it’s a great accolade to the fantastic work of head coach Stephanie Curran and her team of coaches.

Commenting on their recent success, Isla said: “She was so happy for the team and school to have won against the big schools in England.”

Parents Claire Steel and Anna Prosowski commented that “it was incredibly exciting races”, the “best fun and experience for the kids” and observed how much shorter and noisier the return journey seemed to be!

Head teacher Charlotte Grogan said: “We are so proud of the achievements of all our pupils. They are great ambassadors for St Nicholas’ Primary.”