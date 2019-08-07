Scotland's Tartan Hearts to face Poland for promotion after topping Euro group

Western Wildcat Kate Holmes was among the goals as Scotland made it three wins out of three at the EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.

Holmes grabbed the final goal in a 3-0 win over Austria which ensured Scotland top their group - and set up a Sunday semi-final against Poland with the winner guaranteed promotion to the top tier of European hockey.

As well as Holmes the Scotland squad also includes two other players from Milngavie club Western Wildcats - Becky Ward and skipper Kaz Cuthbert.

Boosted by wins over Ukraine and the Czech Republic in their previous two games which guaranteed a semi-final spot, Scotland were pressing right from the start and taking the game to Austria in the early stages.

And they took the lead through a powerful solo run and finish by Jen Eadie whose precise finish fizzed low in to the net

It didn't take the Tartan Hearts long to get a second, a powerful low shot by Sarah Jamieson that crashed against the backboard to make it 2-0.

Kate Holmes added her name to the score sheet from the penalty spot before half-time, launching the ball low to the bottom right corner to put Scotland 3-0 ahead.

The Scots could have added to their score but had done enough to maintain their winning run.