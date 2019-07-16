‘Roll on August!’ says Katie Archibald as she gets set to lead Scotland

Katie Archibald will lead nation at the first ever women’s tour of Scotland.

The top class team cycling event will start on August 9 in Dundee and brings some of the world’s best to the country.

Katie’s Scotland team will be part of a 16 team peloton competing with some of the leading international teams in women’s cycling, featuring riders from a total of 20 different countries.

One of the peloton’s leading teams will be Belgium’s Lotto Soudal Ladies - who will be led in to the race by Dani Christmas, winner of the 2019 Tour de Belle Isle en Terre.

The USA’s RALLY UHC will be expected to mount a challenge for the General Classification with the in-form stage race winner, Emma White, as leader.

The 21-year old American has already won the 2019 USA Pro Criterium Championship and will be one of the favourites for the Baillie Gifford leaders jersey. TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank will be led by the 28-year old Brodie Chapman, who has already won the Tour of the Gila and Tar La Femme this season alone.

The Italian outfit Ale Cipollini will be led by Australian sprinter Chloe Hoskin, the current Commonwealth Games Champion.

The race’s other teams see Team GB go up against their Scottish counterparts and other UK based teams including Brother and Torelli, who have included Scotland’s Jen George their roster.

Drops Cycling will be led by the impressive GB rider Elinor Barker.

Speaking at the unveiling of the leader’s yellow jersey at Baillie Gifford’s HQ, Katie said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to be leading my country in this race. My journey from being just being a wee girl enjoying riding my bike around Glasgow to now be competing at this level of racing on my own roads is something really special.

“It’s great to see such a great list of teams, with some of the best riders in the world competing for this coveted yellow jersey.

“We can’t wait to put on a show for the home fans, so hopefully everyone will come out and watch the race.

“Roll on August.”

The jersey is made from recycled plastic bottles and is traditional race yellow with a Scottish twist - a saltire design in blue and purple.

It will be awarded to the leading rider at the end of each stage and the final race winner.

With its first major professional sports sponsorship, Baillie Gifford hopes that supporting women’s cycling will help bring it up to equal footing with the men’s.