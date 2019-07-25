Perfect pool co-ordination from Bearsden team

Seven Bearsden youngsters – all pupils at the High School of Glasgow – won four golds, seven silvers, and one bronze medal at the 2019 Scottish National Age Group Synchronised Swimming Championships, held at Drumchapel Pool.

The youngest competitor, 13-year-old Emily Gill, won gold to become the Scottish national figure synchronised swimming champion in the 13-15 age group. Emily, a first year pupil at the High School, received the Dawn Zajac Trophy for her solo routine.

Three High School pupils – Gabriella Smart and Tabitha Steven (both 16), and Lena Wallace (15), all from Bearsden – along with Clydebank ASC partner Kirsten McEwan, won the National Open Technical Team competition, securing golds for all four in the team.

Tabitha and Kirsten then went on to win silver medals in three synchronised swimming duet competitions – junior duet, national open free duet and national open technical duet. Tabitha also won bronze in the junior elements solo competition.

And, in the 13-15 age group, Emily and Niamh Docherty, both 13 and also from Bearsden, won silver medals for their synchronised swim duet performance.

High School first year pupils Emily and Niamh were also part of a four-girl team which finished second in the 13-15 year-olds team competition, winning them silver medals.