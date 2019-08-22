Milngavie wrestler Walter Scott wins title after 25-year gap

A Milngavie wrestler rolled back the years last week by winning the Warriors Challenge at Glasgow Green - an event he last won more than a quarter of a century ago.

Walter Scott was a British backhold wrestling title winner in the 1990s but retired a number of years ago.

However, now in his early fifties, he decided to make a comeback - and the move has paid dividends.

Walter Scott easily defeated his Russian challenger three to nil to take the win at the Warriors Challenge, held as part of the Glasgow Highland Games.

This win, added to his recent first place in the British heavyweight traditional wrestling championships, held at Bridge of Allan Highland Games at the beginning of the month, makes a pretty successful few weeks.

Walter said: “I’ve not wrestled in over 20 years, but thought I’d have one last bash, try to get my hands on a cup.”

Walter dedicated his win to his late brother, Paul, also a champion wrestler, who sadly passed away a few years back.