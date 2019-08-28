Milngavie woman wins epic STARMAN triathlon event

Milngavie woman Kate Pearson has sparkled at the STARMAN Night Triathlon, regarded as Scotland’s most exciting endurance event.

The event, set against the stunning backdrop of the Cairngorms in the Scottish Highlands, took place for the third time last weekend, with organisers and competitors hailing it a huge success.

And no-one enjoyed it more than 38-year-old Kate, first female competitor to cross the finishing line, in seven hours 45 minutes 23 seconds.

The middle-distance triathlon with a difference invited competitors to kick off their adventure by slipping into the black waters of Loch Morlich for a 1.2 mile swim in the dark.

This was followed by a 56-mile cycle along the silent, Speyside roads before taking on the summits of Cairn Gorm and Meall a Bhuachaille as the dawn rose on this breathtaking setting.

Delighted ‘Starwoman’ Kate said: “STARMAN 2019 was absolutely epic – swimming under the bright moon and stars was magical despite the chop, and the Scottish weather that followed us around the pitch-black bike and run course was strangely comforting.

“We were treated to a rainbow over Loch Morlich, which I witnessed from the summit of Meall a Bhuachaille. It more than made up for the pain of those relentless hills.”

The event was managed by Aberfeldy-based True Grit Events, who set it up in 2017 to offer something different for triathletes and outdoor adventure addicts.

