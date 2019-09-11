Milngavie and Bearsden hockey trio thrilled with Euro experience

A trio of local hockey Masters have returned from their Euro exploits empty handed - but insist pulling on the Scotland jersey was a winning feeling.

Milngavie resident Ellen Murray just missed out on a bronze medal for the Scotland Masters 50s team in Krefeld, Germany on Saturday after a terrific tournament run.

And Karen Longmuir, also from Milngavie, turned out for the 45s while Alison Hosie, from Bearsden, was between the sticks for the 40s in their European tournamentin Rotterdam.

Striker Ellen, who plays for Clydesdale Western, was overjoyed to score the vital penalty flick against Germany which enabled the Scots to reach the semi-finals.

Unfortunately a loss to the Auld Enemy England in the semis led to a third-fourth place play off - which Ireland won with a field goal in the 15th minute to secure the bronze.

Neverthless it was an impressive tournament run, with three wins, one draw and two defeats in six matches.

Ellen said: “Scoring that penalty was the best feeling. Losing the medal within our grasp, was the worst. But that’s hockey, next year we try again.”

Meanwhile, club-mate Karen found herself up against strong opposition in the 45s tournament where Scotland met Wales, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, who had a former Olympian in their ranks.

While the results didn’t go their way, losing all of their matches, it was still a worthwhile experience.

She said: “All of our games were tough, well fought games. It’s frustrating when we are that close to the win, but just not quite close enough.

“Every year we improve, and this year’s results make us all the more determined for next year.”

It was a similar experience for GHK Ladies goalkeeper Alison Hosie, with her 40s side also losing all their matches against the Netherlands, Wales, Ghana and France.

Alison said: “We were up against it this tournament playing in incredible temperatures of 35-40c, but it was a great experience.

“All of those nations together, celebrating the best hockey has to offer, it was an amazing experience. We might not have won, but we did get to celebrate with our men’s O45s side who took an unexpected Gold – that was special ” Trials begin soon for selection for next year and anyone eligible to play for Scotland is welcome to attend. For more information on the Masters programme see: http://scottishwomensmastershockey.uk/