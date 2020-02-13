Kirkintilloch Golf Club marks 125-year anniversary

Kirkintilloch Golf clock up its 125th anniversary this year.

The club is planning a series of events to mark the celebration.

These will include a gala day in the summer, open golf competitions and visits from a number of classic car clubs.

The 18-hole, par 70 golf course lies close to the foothills of the Campsie Fells. It was originally laid out by renowned golf course architect James Braid in 1895.

A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Braid was a Scottish professional golfer and won the Open Championship five times.

On their website, the club describe the 125th year as “a huge milestone.”

Scottish golfing legend Colin Montgomerie is the club’s Honourary President and the club share their birthday with the US Golf Association, born in the same month.

The Herald reported on the beginnings of the club in September 1894: “On Thursday night a meeting of gentlemen favourable to the formation of a local golf club was held in the Temperance Hall. Provost Aitken presided.

“The Chairman made introductory remarks about the history and value of the game.

“Some conversations followed on the probability of obtaining a suitable course and ultimately a committee consisting of Rev. Mr. Reyburn, Messrs Alexander, A Stables, J.Cameron Jnr. and H. Scott was formed to obtain information as to suitable ground and to report to another meeting.

“Ground at Adamslie was spoken of as very suitable, where a course of nine-holes could be obtained.”

Visit https://www.kirkintillochgolfclub.com/