Katie Archibald will ride for Team GB in Glasgow World Cup round

Milngavie’s Katie Archibald has been confirmed in the Great Britain team for this month’s World Cup meeting in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old will be part of the team taking to the boards of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome from November 8-10 for the second round of the World Cup which begins in Minsk this week.

Katie, who followed up her recent European Championship exploits with victory with Neah Evans in last week’s London Six Day meeting, is likely to be joined on home ground by brother John, although he will be riding for his trade team Huub Wattbike rather than Team GB.