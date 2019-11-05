John Archibald wins silver medal at World Cup in Minsk

Milngavie’s John Archibald won a silver medal at the opening UCI opening round of the UCI World Cup in Belarus last week.

The 28-year-old - riding for his trade team Huub Wattbike - finished second in the individual pursuit in Minsk.

And it needed a world record performance from Filippo Galli to deprive him of the gold. The Italian speed merchant smashed the world record by clocking 4:04.252 in qualifying and then lowered that to 4:02.647 when beat second fastest qualifier Archibald in the final.

The second round of the World Cup takes place in Glasgow this weekend with John again in action, alongside sister Katie who is in the Great Britain team.