High School of Glasgow are first Scottish short tennis champions

A team from the High School of Glasgow have become Tennis Scotland’s first ever Scottish schools’ short tennis champions.

The winning team comprised four transitus pupils, Shoren Das, Mustafa Fahd, Sandy Fraser and Ritvik Gayree and three first-years pupils, captain Eleanor Cochran, Bonnie Campbell and Georgia Rose.

After winning their section on points with victories against St Mungo’s Academy and Firhill High School and a draw against Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School, they beat Edinburgh’s James Gillespie High School in the semi-final.

They then secured the inaugural trophy with victory over Hyndland Secondary School in the final.