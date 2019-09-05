Bearsden tennis duo McHugh and Lumsden lose out in Israel finals

Bearsden tennis stars Aidan McHugh and Maia Lumsden just missed out on ITF titles in Israel last week.

McHugh reached the semi-finals of the M15 Kiryat Shmona event but was defeated in three sets by home player Yshai Oliel.

Lumsden came even closer as she battled through a series of touch matches to reach the final of the W25 tournament, also in Kiryat Shmona.

But her hopes were also dashed as she went down to Daria Snigur of the Ukraine.

Both players were seeded at number two for their respective events and Aidan opened with a 6-2 6-2 win over Israeli Jordan Hasson.

Next up for the 19-year-old was Australia’s James Ibrahim who was beaten 6-1 7-5 and a 6-3 6-4 quarter-final win over Turkey’s Marsel Ilhan put Aidan through to a last-four clash with number four seed Oliel who prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-0.

There was also disappointment in the doubles for McHugh who teamed up with fellow Brit Jack Draper, top singles seed but also beaten by Oliel in the final.

The pair made it through to the final but were beaten 6-4 2-6 [10-6] by Samuel Beren of the USA and Canada’s Raheel Manji.

In the women’s event Lumsden opened up against Sadafmoh Tolibova of Belarus, taking a tight first set on the tiebreak and proving too strong in the second to go through 7-6 6-2.

In the second round Maia dropped the opening set against India’s Mihika Yadav, but staged a fine recovery to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 and had to do the same in her quarter-final, defeating Germany’s Natalia Siedliska 6-7 6-1 6-3.

Yet another three-set encounter followed in the semi-final as Maia beat another German, Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic, 6-3 3-6 6-4.

However a hectic schedule took its toll in the final against number three seed Snigur who had enjoyed a less taxing route to the final and won 6-1 6-4.