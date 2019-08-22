Bearsden teenager Jenna Hilditch proving a rising star of Scottish athletics

Bearsden teenager Jenna Hilditch has enjoyed a rapid rise to success in her first season of competition as an under-15 athlete.

Last year Jenna served notice of her talents by setting a new Scottish indoor record for the 60 metres hurdles.

And she has carried that form into 2019 - despite stepping up an age group - with a string of successes, personal bests and medals - in individual and combined events.

Jenna is ranked first in Scotland for indoor 60m hurdles with a time of 9.28 seconds.

She also won a gold medal at the Scottish Schools Outdoor Pentathlon with a total of 2891 points .

That was followed by two more gold medals - for 200m and 75m hurdles - at the Scottish Schools secondary championships, where she also won the trophy for the Overall Championship Performance for her hurdles race.

A week later Jenna struck gold again at the National under 15 Pentathlon Championship with a total of 3012 points, ranking her first in Scotland and sixth in the UK.

Earlier this month she came out on top again at the Nationals in Grangemouth where - despite facing fierce competition from athletes not only from Scotland but also from Holland and England - she won a gold medal for the 75m hurdles with a time of 11.51 seconds and silver medal for high jump.

And last week she excelled again at the national under-17 championships at Grangemouth where, despite competing against girls much older, the 13-year-old won her 200 metres heat to reach the final where she finished fifth, clocking 25.69 seconds.

Mum Jane admitted that Jenna’s success this season had exceeded expectations, particularly her achievements in the multi-discipline pentathlon.

She said: “The combined events was new to us - I just entered her into the Scottish schools to get a better hurdles time and improve her high jump!

“She hadn’t done any long jump practice but ended up jumping 4.60 and in the nationals she jumped 4.90.

“She’s maybe heading towards the combined events, although hurdles and sprints are still her main events.”

Jenna’s club coaches at Victoria Park, Moira Jordan and John Wilson, have also been delighted at her performances.

However the Glasgow Academy second year pupil’s success in the multi-events arena probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, given her performances in other sports.

After just missing out on selection for the West regional hockey team, Jenna got a place in the hybrid team which came third in the Scottish national tournament.

And in the swimming pool the Milngavie & Bearsden ASC member helped her school to two national relay gold medals.