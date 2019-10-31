Bearsden sisters win host of international skiing medals

Two Bearsden sisters are celebrating a year of outstanding indoor and outdoor skiing successes both at home and abroad.

Bearsden Academy pupil Grace Cameron (11) and her eight-year-old sister Isla, who attends St Nicholas’ Primary, have collected a glittering array of trophies and medals from competitions in Scotland, England, Wales and the Netherlands.

The girls entered the 2019 British Ski Academy GBR Race Series, comprising five outdoor and five indoor races with the girls competing against rivals from all over the UK and Ireland.

In the Outdoor Series, held at Pendle, Hillend, Pontypool and Gloucester, after an impressive second place in her first event, Isla went on to win all the remaining races in the under-10 girls’ category.

Grace started with a first in her first under-12 race, followed by three third places. As a result, Isla won her Outdoor Series and Grace came third overall.

In the Indoor Series, held in Manchester, Braehead, Castleford and Milton Keynes, Grace achieved one gold, one silver and three bronze medals to win the series and Isla won four silvers to come second.

Their combined points meant that Grace won the overall GBR Series and Isla came second - and thanks to their success and commitment both girls have won a bursary to join the BSA in their winter base in the Aosta Valley in Italy for Alpine training.

If travelling the length and breadth of the country was not enough. On a rare spare weekend, the girls travelled with Bearsden Ski Club to train and race in the Netherlands.

In her first overseas races - in the in the BASS Indoor races in Landgraaf, Isla won both the slalom and combi under-10 races and big sister Grace came third and second in what was a very tough under-12 girls’ category.

Next up was the Scottish Indoor Championships at Braehead, followed by a weekend in Manchester for the Anglo/Welsh and British Indoor Championship.

And those events brought furthe successes with Grace winning Scottish gold on home turf, silver in the Anglo/Welsh and a bronze in the British Championship and little sister Isla winning silver in all three events.

To round off a busy summer and autumn race calendar, the sisters headed off to Hillend in Edinburgh for the Scottish Outdoor Championships.

The venue is renowned for its scenic views over Edinburgh and the steepest artificial ski slope in Europe, which makes for fast, exciting and thrilling viewing.

Isla raised her game and won gold on both days to take the Scottish title for Salom and GS in the under-10 category and Grace gave everything on her runs to capture bronze and silver in the under-12 girls’ category.

The girls train locally at Bearsden Ski Club and Snowfactor, Braehead and overseas with Glasgow Ski Racing.

Proud mum Elizabeth is naturally delighted with the girls’ remarkable acghievements.

She said: “It was a great experience and confidence boost for the girls to travel and perform at such a high level for so many weeks.

“What was more remarkable was that the girls would turn up at an unfamiliar ski slope and only have a couple of practice runs before competing against the locals.

“To get so many podiums is a testament to their hard work and great coaching from Bearsden Ski Club, head coach Stephanie Curran and her team of coaches.

“As a parent, its also heartening to see them make so many friends on their travels and return so many good memories.”