Bearsden boxer Nathaniel Collins is first to stop Ghanaian ace as he lands Commonwealth Featherweight crown

Nathaniel Collins is being tipped for the top (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Last Saturday’s victory in three rounds saw Collins land the Commonwealth Featherweight Title at New Douglas Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Promoter Dennis Hobson, who put on a successful joint fight card with Sam Kynoch, praised Collins’ performance afterwards.

Hobson told British Boxing News: “Nathaniel is still developing. He doesn’t need to rest on his laurels. He’s super talented and made a real statement against the Ghanaian.

"He went into another gear and Williams just couldn’t live with it.

"He’s definitely a star in the making; I don’t want to get too bullish about what he might win, but I think he has so much potential.

"He’s got a bit of a swagger in a nice way, and I think we can have some big nights with him in Scotland if he fulfils his potential.”

Broadcast live by Fightzone, Hobson and Kynoch staged an eight-fight card that packed in some fan-friendly action.

The evening also featured Collins’ fellow Scot Dean Sutherland also going home with a belt around his waist after beating Mexico’s Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez via a TKO in seven to claim the World Boxing Organisation Youth Welterweight Title.