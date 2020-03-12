Bearsden and Milngavie pupils help High School of Glasgow to hockey title

The High School of Glasgow junior girls’ hockey side - mainly made up of Bearsden and Milngavie pupils - have won the National Plate title.

The girls took the title with a thumping 6-0 win over Selkirk High School on Junior Schools’ Cup Finals night at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow.

The plate was the first of many matches on ‘Finals Day’, the culmination of all Scottish Schools’ hockey competitions.

And the High girls certainly got ther festival off to a flier with an impressive display.

Kiera Davidson gave HSOG an early lead, slipping a low shot into the net, and from there the team never looked back.

Davidson scored again to double the lead before an excellent save by Selkirk’s Erica Stevenson denied Eilidh Hill.

However just before half-time Anna McCallum made it 3-0 with a tap-in after a well-worked move up the pitch.

The second half saw more of the same dominance, with Milngavie’s Kirsty Wicklow getting on the scoresheet, and another double from Kiera Davidson sealed an impressive 6-0 victory.

The team included: Amy Ashton, Charlotte Bannatyne, Nicole Cartwright, Kiera Davison, Maryam Faisal, Eilidh Hill, Holly Hunter, Amy Liu, Anna McCallum, Maria Murio Fernandez, Eva Shepherd, Olivia Simmers, Kirstie Souter, Kirsty Wicklow (all S3).