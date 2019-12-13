Bearsden and Milngavie pupils help High School of Glasgow to hockey cup win

Pupils from Bearsden and Milngavie have helped their school complete a notable hat-trick of cup triumphs.

They were part of the High School of Glasgow girls’ 1st XI hockey team who have won the BP Cup competition for the third year in a row, following a 4-1 victory over The Glasgow Academy in last week’s final.

On a chilly night under the floodlights at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green, the girls took a 2-0 half time-lead.

And with the vocal support of the High School community in the stands, the team were able to push on and complete the job in the second half.

S6 pupil Yemisi Edgar (S6) hit two of the goals while Anna Pover (S6) and Milngavie’s Anna Smith (S5) got the others.

The team, co-captained by S6 pupil Mhairi Crooks, from Bearsden, received the trophy from Scotland captain and Western Wildcats player-coach Kaz Cuthbert.

As well as skipper Mhairi and scorer Anna, the squad also included Abby Bremner and Roma Lynch (both S6), Abigail Buxton, Christina Miller and Charlotte Sim (all S5) and Aimee Anderson (S4) - all from Bearsden - and Isla Stirling (S5) and Lucy Sillars (S4), both from Milngavie, plus Iona Reid (s4), from Killearn.

The team reached this stage following a dramatic running penalties victory over Hutchesons’ Grammar School in the semi-final.

1st XI coach Alison Cox said: “The girls have worked hard to gel as a team and have really improved throughout the term.”