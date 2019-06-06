Bearsden and Milngavie hockey players off to European Masters

Local hockey players Alison Hosie and Karen Longmuir are aiming to be Euro stars after once more being called up for Scotland.

Alison, from Bearsden and Karen, from Milngavie will be off to The Netherlands after being selected to represent Scotland in the 2019 European Hockey Masters Championships.

Last year the pair took part in the World Cup in Barcelona and both said they were thrilled at once again being chosen to represent their country at the highest level.

Alison (45) works as the research officer at the Scottish Human Rights Commission and plays for GHK Ladies, while Karen (44) runs her own business Aye Fond Kiss in Glasgow’s West End and plays for Clydesdale Western.

“It is always such a privilege to represent your country and test yourself against the top players in the world,” Karen said.

Alison agreed, adding: “The success of last year’s Masters World Cup has encouraged a lot more players to put themselves forward for selection this time.

“So, getting a spot in this year’s squad was a real achievement for us.

“The teams are made up of players from all different leagues throughout Scotland, so it’s great to work together in different teams and to see how far we can go.”

“We are really looking forward to the Home Nations and to playing some of the best teams in Europe at the European Championships.”

