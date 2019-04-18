Aidan McHugh to open new facilities at Thorn Park Tennis Club

There’s a big day in store for members of Thorn Park Tennis Club in Bearsden this Saturday with the opening of their new courts, reports Ben Robertson.

And making it even more special will be the return to the club of Aidan McHugh to do the honours.

Aidan, who has signed with Andy Murray’s management company, will be returning to the club where he started out.

The 18-year-old, who plays on the ITF World Tennis Tour circuit and has broken into the top 500 on the ATP world rankings, will open the revamped facilities which feature six brand new artificial clay courts.

Last year he won his first two ITF singles titles in Kuwait having started 2018 with a memorable run to the semi-finals of the Junior Australian Open.

Looking forward to the day, Thorn Park head coach Jordan Gray said: “We are Looking to open the courts up and let the members play on them.

“On Saturday, we will get them involved in the day and officially open the facilities.

Jordan is excited about Aidan’s return.

He said: “Having Aidan come down is a really good advert for tennis and other local tennis clubs.

“It will be nice for some of our younger members to hit some balls with him and hopefully we can inspire them.

“Attaching someone like Aidan to the club raises our profile and I think it sets us apart from other local tennis clubs.”

It has been a major effort to create the new courst at Thorn Park.

The club has funded the money for the refurbishment on its own and Jordan is optimistic about what they will bring to the members and the community.

He said: “The courts are nicer to play on for the members.

“All the kids who are training on them will undoubtedly improve at a faster rate.

“Ultimately we’re hoping these courts will allow us to retain bring in some new members and improve the skills of the ones we already have.

“The club are also looking to introduce one or two bigger tournaments throughout the year, something these courts will allow us to do.”