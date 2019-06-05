Aidan McHugh so close to third ITF singles title

Bearsden’s Aidan McHugh just missed out in his bid to win a third ITF Futures Tour singles title in Greece last week.

The 18-year-old made it through to the final of the M15 Heraklion tournament, but fell at the last hurdle when he went down 6-1 6-4 to home player Michail Pervolarakis.

McHugh, who took his two ITF singles titles in Kuwait last year, opened with a convincing 6-1 6-1 first round win over another Greek player, Stamatios Kapiris, and then defeated Russia’s Artur Shakhnubaryan 6-2 6-1.

In the quarter-finals he beat France’s Loic Ratsaratany 6-2 4-6 6-2 before despatching Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals.