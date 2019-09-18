Aidan McHugh loses out in Murray Trophy - Glasgow

Bearsden’s Aidan McHugh lost out in his opening round match at the Murray Trophy - Glasgow at Scotstoun on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old gave a good account of himself against France’s Arthur Rinderknech - a player ranked over 130 places above him in the world standings.

McHugh, currently ranked 473 in the ATP listings, fought back from a break down to take the opening set to a tiebreak.

But frustratingly he failed to capitalise on two set points and the Frenchman eventually took the breaker 12-10.

In the second set an early break in Rinderknech’s favour left McHugh up against it.

And although he battled well, the world number 340 held on to his early advantage to clinch the match 7-6 6-4 and book a second round tie with fellow Frenchman Quentin Halys, the number three seeds.

There was also doubles disappointment for McHugh when he had to scratch from that competition after playing partner Jack Draper pulled out with a knee injury.

McHugh had been given a singles wildcard for the LTA event, organised in partnership with Jamie Murray.

And as part of the LTA’s work aiming to inspire children to take up the sport he accompanied Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie and British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith on a pre-tournament visit to Whiteinch Primary School where P7 pupils enjoyed a coaching session and Q&A as well as being presented with a range of tennis kit.