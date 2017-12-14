Wildcats star Kaz counting down to Gold Coast Games

Western Wildcats player-coach Kareena Cuthbert has been included in the Scotland hockey squad for an upcoming warm weather camp in Gran Canaria.

The camp, from January 13 to February 3, will be used to select the squad for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

The Scots will also play Wales five times during the camp as part of their preparations for the Gold Coast.

Cuthbert is a co-captain of the squad, amonst whom excitement is building in anticipation of the Games in April following the recent fixtures draw for the tournament.

Scotland women have been drawn in Pool B against Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ghana. Women’s Pool A has England, India, South Africa, Malaysia, and Wales drawn together.

Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said: "I am delighted with the level of competition we have in every line in the team, and the camp in Gran Canaria will allow the players to express themselves and compete for selection for the Gold Coast.

“As well as training we have five games versus Wales and I feel this is an excellent balance of training and games to maximise each player’s opportunity to be selected.

“Every player that is going on this selection camp has the same opportunity to be selected to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast next year.”