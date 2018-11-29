Western Wildcats star Rob Harwood happy with first half of season

Hockey side Western Wildcats go into the winter break in second spot in the National League 1 table.

The Milngavie side could have gone top last weekend by winning both their matches, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Clydesdale on Saturday.

However they bounced back on Sunday with a crucial 2-1 win over title rivals Grove Menzieshill at Auchenhowie which lifted them above the Taysiders and back into second spot, a point behind leaders Grange.

Wildcats have now completed the first half of the season, although Grange still have one more game to play before the sport moves indoors until February.

And international striker Rob Harwood believes they are well placed to mount a title push come the new year.

He said: “Overall the first half of the season has gone really well and we’re in a strong position to be able to challenge for the title in the second half.

“Mainly we use indoor mainly as a chance to build our fitness over the Christmas period and keep ticking over. It’s not massive in terms of wanting to challenge for any titles, I think we’ll be happy to just finish middle of the pack, keep ourselves ticking over and really focus on outdoor.”

Things are also going well on the international front for the 21-year-old, from Milngavie, who broke into the Scotland squad at the start of the year, just in time to gain selection for the Commonwealth Games.

He said: “The international team went to Portugal for World League 1 just a couple of months back and we finished second there which promoted us to the next round of the World Series in June in France.

“I got a few goals and played quite well, so I’m really pleased at the way my career is going, both at club and international level.”

Rob is also one of three nominees for the Under-21 Scotland Player of the Year award which will be handed out at the Scottish Hockey Awards Gala which takes place this Saturday.