West of Scotland secure important win at Murrayfield

West of Scotland maintained their promotion push with a hard-fought win over old rivals Murrayfield Wanderers on Saturday.

It was the third game between the sides this season, the teams having already met in boty league and cup at Burnbrae.

And it provided a third West win victory in a very entertaining match.

Murrayfield started at a furious pace but a good West defence mopped up the pressure before the West forwards took control.

A driving maul went forwards 15 metres before good passing and spin offloads eventually found Dru Nicholson in the clear. He touched down under the posts and converted his own try.

Harry Brewster was injured early on, Alexander Fisken moving to scrum half and Mark Sim slotting in on the wing and the switch proved significant.

An excellent West passing move found an overlap and Sim scored in the corner, Nicholson landing the difficult conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Murrayfield pressed the West defence but an excellent breakout from Calum Booth saw him streak over. The conversion was missed but West went in 19-0 up at half-time.

West nearly got the bonus point after the break when an interception nearly reached the line but Murrayfield secured a turnover.

The home side got a deserved score when they found an overlap and winger Benjamin Brown scored, the conversion hitting the post.

Matters were much more even in the second half and Wanderers scored another try when hooker Kieran Gibbons touched down after a series of pick and drives, Lachlan Lee converting.

West really needed the bonus point for their promotion push and got it when Sim intercepted, chipped forward, collected his own kick and touched down at speed. Nicholson converted.

West are now third in the National League 3 table, five 5 points behind Newton Stewart whom they play away in a fortnight’s time with a game against fourth-placed Ardrossan also still to come.