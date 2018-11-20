West of Scotland score nine tries in win over Orkney

West of Scotland returned to winning ways after back to back defeats with a 57-16 victory over Orkney at Burnbrae on Saturday.

West had scraped a win when the sides met at Orkney in September, but it was a much less close encounter when the Islanders made the long trip south for the return.

Jamie McAulay on his way to score (pic by Gordon Cairns).

West started with a strong scrum, won a penalty, caught and drove from the lineout, Craig McCall nearly reached the line but passed to Harry Brewster who made no mistake. Dru Nicholson converted the first of nine tries.

Orkney hit back with a Jon Tait, but then Nicholson releasing Calum Booth who steamed in to score, Nicholson again converting.

Another Tait penalty closed the gap to 14-06. But flying winger Rowland Ossi dotted down for Nicholson to convert and just before half-time another passing move found Fergus Robertson on the overlap to score.

The conversion hit the post but West went in 26-6 up with the try bonus in the bag.

After another Tait penalty, Alexander Fisken squirmed in to score, Nicholson converting, and Angus Thomson dropped his shoulder and cruised past the defence to score try number six and make it 38-9.

But there was more to come. Ossi burnt off the defence and shimmied in to score, Nicholson converting, and a tap penalty found Donovan Douglas who scored a deserved try. It went unconverted but West had reached the 50 mark.

Orkney managed to score a try after a 13-man driving maul, Danny Bain coming up with the ball and Tait converting. But there was still time for West’s ninth try as Harry Brewster snuck in from a driving maul, Nicholson converting.