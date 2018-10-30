West of Scotland score 14 tries in win over Perthshire

West of Scotland ran in 14 tries on their way to a thumping National League 3 win over old friends Perthshire at Burnbrae on Saturday.

On a cold, sunny afternoon West turned up the heat early and never looked back.

Harry Brewster evaded the clutches of this tackler to score for West (pic by John Cameron).

The scoring started straight away when a smart passing move found Jamie McAulay who scored unconverted.

Then another good passing move found McAulay again at speed, momentum carrying him over. This time Harry Brewster converted.

Perthshire unexpectedly broke away and winger Barton who just about grounded, Adam Dearden converting. It was now 12-7 but that was the last time scores were close.

Rowland Ossi breached the Shire defence to selflessly pass to Brewster who scored, then converted his own try.

Ossi did score after good work from Scott Cochrane found him open; the conversion was missed but West had the try bonus at 24-7 after 23 minutes.

A good chip forward by Dearden was collected well by Ethan Snitch to score, converted by Dearden to peg the score back to 24-14 before West continued to match the clock with scores.

McAulay steamed in at pace for his hat-trick, converted by Brewster, Fergus Robertson wiggled in to score unconverted and then Ossi put Brewster in for his hat-trick, which he converted to make it 43-14 at half-time.

After the break Alexander Fisken scored with a move off the base of the scrum, the conversion hitting the post, then Perthshire gifted the ball to a grateful Neil Fullarton for an easy touchdown converted by Brewster.

Craig McCall released Harry Brewster for another try and conversion and Brewster then set up McAulay for his fourth, unconverted.

An unconverted Calum Booth try and another Ossi score, converted by Brewster, added to West’s tally which was completed by a Nicky Sutcliffe try converted by Dru Nicholson before Jonathan Armitt got a third try for the visitors

Next week finds West making the long trek to Caithness.