West of Scotland maintain winning start to new season

West of Scotland continued their winning start to the National Division 3 season with a 22-15 victory at St Boswells in Saturday.

The Milngavie side made it three wins out of three and are second in the table, behind pacesetters Newton Stewart only on points difference.

West started with the brisk wind at their back and it soon became obvious that the referee did not appreciate their aggressive rucking at the breakdown, three penalties to St Boswells in the first 10 minutes testament to that.

This allowed the home side to keep West in their own half and some stout defending was required.

But a penalty finally to West allowed them to clear their lines and a take and drive then resulted in a further penalty on the 10m line, from which Dru Nicholson put the visitors on the scoreboard with an excellent kick.

The St Boswells forwards were using their weight advantage to good effect and when West winger Raymond Osii was yellow carded for a high tackle the home side continued to rumble the ball up the park.

But West’s defence was superb and a good period of play from the visitors ended with a drive on the home line and hooker Danny Dineen touching down out wide for an unconverted try.

After the break St Boswells reduced the deficit when full-back Ponton slotted over a penalty, but West replied fairly quickly when they gained a scrum penalty on the home 5m line and quick thinking by No 8 Jamie McAulay caught the home side napping to cross the line, Nicholson coverting to take the score to 15-3.

West at this stage were the better team but were giving away too many penalties which St Boswells used to move up the park, eventually driving the ball over the West line with second row Lawor touching down.

The conversion was missed but further penalties saw them again drive at the West line and when Lawor again touched down Ponton was successful with the conversion this time to square the match at 15-15.

But West settled the nerves of their support when a good break from a scrum by McAulay saw him float through the opposition to score between the posts, duly converted by Nicholson.

With good wins also by the 2nd XV and the U18 sides it was a somewhat successful day for West. This Saturday the first XV are at home to Carrick, kick-off 3pm.