West of Scotland hammer local rivals Hillhead/Jordahill

West of Scotland enjoyed their best result against local rivals Hillhead/Jordanhill for many years with a thumping National Division 3 win.

West made the short trip to Hughenden with a largely unchanged side and looking to continue their recent unbeaten run.

And they managed that in style on a day when everyone played to secure a comfortable win.

Conditions were foggy but West didn’t waste any time brightening up their day by opening the scoring.

Dru Nicholson chipped forward and good work by both centres released Donovan Douglas to score.

Nicholson converted and West had an early 7-0 lead.

A catch and drive by the lineout was then touched down by Hamish Clark, the conversion missing.

And West went further ahead when an excellent sweeping move by the backs bore fruit when a chip forward from Calum Booth found Mark Sim who touched down.

There was no conversion but the score was now 17-0.

West went down to 14 when Harry Brewster was yellow carded but that didn’t stop them, forcing a turnover then passing out to Booth who scored in the corner.

Once more the try went unconverted but West had a 22-0 lead and the four-try bonus point already in the bag.

Another excellent West break then saw Angus Thomson release Booth who scored another unconverted try.

West were dominant in the scrums and won a penalty from a scrum, elected for another scrum and were awarded a penalty try (which doesn’t need a conversion these days) and it was now 34-0.

Just before half-time West gifted the home side their only score of the match when they threw an interception to Harry Perston who scored under the posts.

The try was converted by Rory Harte and it was 34-7 at the break.

It was a bit more competitive in the second half but that didn’t stop Dru Nicholson spotting a gap and waltzing in after a show-and-go, converting his own try.

West then broke out, Mark Sim chipping and collecting his own chip to release Brewster who scored under the posts, Nicholson converting.

Another yellow card, this time to Scott Cochrane followed but West didn’t let Hills in at all. Another West passing move went through the hands, finding Gareth Hopkins who scored, converted by Lewis Jamieson.

The final act was yet another West breakaway from Sim, finding Brewster who scored, converted by Jamieson.

It was now 7-61 and that’s how it stayed. Gordonians, the league leaders, visit Burnbrae next week.

West team: 1 Peter Rhodes, 2 Hamish Clark, 3 Andy Love, 4 James Harley, 5 Marc Zoma, 6 Angus Thomson, 7 Craig McCall, 8 Jamie McAulay, 9 Harry Brewster, 10 Dru Nicholson, 11 Donovan Douglas, 12 Nicky Sutcliffe, 13 Gareth Hopkins, 14 Calum Booth, 15 Mark Sim.

Subs: 16. Daniel O’Connell, 17. Drew Reddie, 18. Scott Cochrane, 19 Lewis Jamieson.