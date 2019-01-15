West of Scotland hammer Haddingston 7-2 with 12 tries

West of Scotland ran in a dozen tries to being the new year with a comprehensive win over bottom-of-the- table Haddington.

A drizzly gloomy day wasn’t ideal for running rugby and West took a while to get going - strong in the scrum despite two giant Haddington props, but with passing moves not initially going to hand.

Angus Thomson waves off the tacklers as he runs to score his first try (pic John Cameron).

That all changed after West won a penalty, kicked to touch and set up a catch and drive which ended with a surprised Marc Zoma touching down for the unconverted opener.

West pressed again and from a strong scrum Alexander Fisken snuck in off the base to score, this time converted by Dru Nicholson.

Then Jamie McAulay burst through to release Gareth Hopkins who wrestled the ball over, Nicholson converting.

West were outpacing the East Lothian visitors and a classic wide passing move found Angus Thomson overlapping to score. Nicholson converted and the try bonus was in the bag before the interval.

Things got worse for Haddington with a yellow card and an injury to a prop seeing a 51-year-old replacement and Nicholson’s looping pass then set up Nicky Sutcliffe to score unconverted in the corner and make it 31-0 at the break.

West quickly struck again after the restart, a pushover seeing Jamie McAulay score off the base, Nicholson adding the extras.

Scrums were now uncontested and Drew Reddie and McAulay added further tries, unconverted, before Nicholson chipped over the defence for Nicky Sutcliffe to collect; he didn’t quite get over the line but Hopkins obliged for an unconverted try.

Another overlap saw Thomson score easily, this time converted by Nicholson, before a tap penalty was then passed along to Donovan Douglas who scored, the conversion hitting the post.

Alexander Fisken scored the final and 12th try when he picked the pocket of a Haddington attacker and ran in easily to score, Lewis Jamieson converting.

This Saturday West are away to local rivals Hillhead/Jordanhill.