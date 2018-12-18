West of Scotland end year with 10-10 draw at Carrick

West of Scotland drew 10-10 in their final National Division 3 fixture of the year at Carrick on Saturday.

With a howling cold wind and freezing rain throughout this was never going to be a classic and not surprisingly it turned into an 80 minute arm wrestle with neither side able to produce much running rugby.

The home side were first on the scoreboard after a penalty was converted but West replied shortly after with a penalty of their own.

A couple of missed tackles by West in midfield then allowed an easy run in for the home centre beneath the posts, duly converted to take the score to 10–3.

West had a chance shortly after with a penalty attempt at goal but kicking of any kind was becoming a lottery in the swirling wind and this chance was missed. West had the upper hand in the scrum but were unable to take advantage of this with the home side seemingly able to avoid scrum penalties. Throw-ins at the line out were also difficult with both sides suffering.

The arm wrestle continued until half-time when the players and spectators were able to rest by standing in the pouring cold rain for 10 minutes.

The second half was little different but with West perhaps having the upper hand for a large part, especially in the scrum and driving maul.

From such a driving maul Angus Thomson was able to touch down for a try converted by Dru Nicholson bringing the score level at 10-10.

This was the last of the excitement except for a penalty attempt by West which would have won the match. But it wasn’t to be and the cold and soaked players and spectators headed for the welcome warm clubhouse.