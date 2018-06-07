Swiming star Murdoch backs Glasgow 2018 Games to be a winner

The countdown is well and truly on to Glasgow 2018 - with swimming star Ross Murdoch one of those hoping to make waves.

The former Balfron High School pupil is one of the big hopes for home success at the new multi-sport European Championships event which Glasgow is co-hosting with Berlin.

The athletics events will take place in Germany, while Glasgow will host a range of sports, including aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf.

Speaking at the launch of an official partnership with Strathmore Water, Ross - Commonwealth Games medallist at the Gold Coast earlier this year - is thirsty for more success at the Euros.

The swimming events will take place at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, a venue close to Ross’s heart as it’s where he famously took Commonwealth gold in 2014.

The Glasgow 2018 sporting ambassador, who is also official ambassador for Strathmore Water, said: “ I know how passionate the crowds will be across the six sports being staged in Scotland as part of Glasgow 2018 and I know that the crowds in Berlin will be just the same.

“It’s brilliant that such big names like Strathmore Water are throwing their support behind this inaugural event.”

Jonathan Kemp, Commercial Director at A.G.BARR, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work that Strathmore does to encourage more people to take part in sport as part of its Do More campaign.”