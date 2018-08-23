Summer series another winner for Bearsden Tennis Club

The 29th Doe Sport Summer Series Tournament held at Bearsden Tennis Club this month was yet another outstanding success.

Held over nine days at the club, in Jubilee Gardens, the event attracted over 100 entries from all over Scotland with the entry of an exceptionally high standard.

The mini tennis finalists at the 29th Doe Sport Summer Series Tennis Tournament held at Bearsden Tennis Club - Oran McBride (l) and Luke Kane (r)

Jack Walker (DL Hamilton) retained his title in the men’s Tableau for the fourth successive year with a 6-2 6-2 win in a well contested final against Fraser Craig of local club Thorn Park.

Men’s Section 2 winner was Stewart Armitage (Dunblane) with a 6-4 6-2 win against Fardin Panjshiri (Western).

But the closest men’s final of the day was in Section 3 between Derek Menzies of Milngavie, a newcomer to tournaments, and Nelson Wan of Queen’s Park.

Wan took the first set 6-3, but in the second the skills of Menzies took over to give it him 6-1.

In the match tie-break, Menzies took a quick 9-4 lead to give him five match points, but Wan levelled it at 9-9.

But after more close points, Derek finally won 12-10.

The playback event for this section saw home player Owen Boyle (Bearsden) win 6-2 6-1 against Chris Carr of Drumchapel.

The ladies Tableau final was yet another thriller with 2015 champion Erin Russell (Western) facing the holder Eilidh McLaughlin (Newlands).

Eilidh took the first set convincingly 6-1, but hard hitting talented Erin fought back to eventually take the second set 7-6.

The tie break saw yet more outstanding tennis with Erin eventually taking the title for the second time 10-5.

The ladies’ Section 2 saw yet more outstanding tennis with the 2016 tableau winner Holly Docherty (Newlands) facing 2017 tableau finalist Sophie James (Newlands) and Holly being the eventual winner 6-3 6-2.

The mini tennis events were held earlier in the week with Oran McBride (Bearsden) winning the 8 and under event in a round robin; runner up was Luke Kane of Strathgryffe.

Daniel Stanfield (Hamilton) won the 9 & under with a 7-3 7-1 win against Harry Sangster (Western) and 10 & under champion was Lauryn O’Brien (DL Glasgow) who won 4-1 4-0 against Luke Fulton (Kirkhill).

Trophies were presented to the winners by Les McLean, of Doe Sport, sponsors of the event for over a decade.

Referee was Josie Beeley, who has refereed all 29 of the Bearsden Summer Series Tournaments.