Seventh place finish for Western Wildcats pair on Gold Coast

Scotland's ladies hockey team, captained by Western Wildcats' Kaz Cuthbert, have finished seventh in the Commonwealth Games.

The Scots, also including Cuthbert's Wildcats team-mate Becky Ward, finished on a high with a 4-2 win over Malaysia with goals from Millie Brown, Lucy Lanigan, and a double from Amy Brodie.

Scotland were on blistering form from the pass back. The first chance of the match went to the Tartan Hearts and it was Nikki Alexander-Lloyd who was denied by a good save, winning a penalty corner in the process.

The following penalty corner was slick, Robyn Collins slid the ball for Cuthbert to deflect but her effort was well stopped and cleared.

It wouldn’t take Scotland too long to bag the opening goal. Brown scored with a far post tap-in after some lovely play by Sarah Jamieson in the build-up.

The second was a lovely finish by Brodie after a great pass by Amy Costello.

Brodie scored her second and Scotland's third with a clinical low smash into the net

Malaysia came out firing after half-time and dragged themselves into the game with goals from Fatin Sukri and Nuraini Rashid.

But Scotland eventually put the game to bed when Lucy Lanigan made it 4-2 near the end.