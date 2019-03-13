Scotland’s 12 try scorers against England in the Six Nations
Since ‘five became six’ back in the year 2000, 12 different Scotland internationals have crossed the whitewash against the Auld Enemy.
Scotland have won four of those 18 games and these are the players who were able to break the defensive lines of the English.
1. Huw Jones
The "Tartan Flash" has scored four times against England in the last two years but will miss this Saturday's game through injury.
2. Sean Maitland
The Saracens winger scored in his Scotland debut at Twickenham in 2013 and also finished off a memorable score last year at Murrayfield
3. Gordon Reid
Scored Scotland's first Try the last time the sides met a Twickenham where Scotland lost 61-21
4. Mark Bennett
The 2015 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee scored at Twickenham in that year's Six Nations
