New Strathendrick coaching team relish challenge of historic season

Strathendrick Rugby Club has a new coaching team in place as they prepare for their first ever West League Division 1 season.

The Fintry club has appointed Grant Sweenie and Les Wilson as the senior team’s coaches for thecampaign, which begins on September 1.

Following relegation to West League Division 3 in 2015-16, Strathendrick re-grouped and bounced back under the leadership of Neil Callander and Kyle Campbell and secured promotion in two successive seasons.

They now face the challenge of playing in West League Division 1 for the first time – a prospect both players and coaches look forward to with relish.

Newly-appointed club captain Angus North said: “Strathendrick has enjoyed a fantastic couple of seasons and we now want to continue our progress under the guidance of Grant and Les.

“We are aware that playing in a senior league will demand even higher standards of skills and fitness, so we are fortunate to welcome coaches with such talent and experience to guide us in this endeavour.”

Grant Sweenie enjoyed a playing career with various clubs in the west of Scotland before starting coaching in 2002 with Hillhead Jordanhill.

Since then, Grant has built his experience and reputation with Glasgow and District Under-17s, Whitecraigs, Hillhead Jordanhill (as assistant and then head coach) and has most recently worked with Paisley RFC for six years.

Grant also coaches the University of West of Scotland rugby team.

Les Wilson began his playing career in rugby league at school and at District level.

.He then converted to rugby union with the army – enjoying playing stand-off with army and combined services teams in Germany. Les coached age grade rugby before joining Grant at Paisley – coaching their forwards for four years.

Grant said: “I could see Strathendrick are an ambitious club, committed to playing at the highest level.

“They are hungry for the challenge ahead and I want to help them achieve their goals in any way that I can.”

Les added that he also looked forward to testing his skills at a new level.