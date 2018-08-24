New hi-tech golf teaching facility at Douglas Park

Douglas Park Golf Club has announced a major boost by unveiling a Swing Studio embracing the latest sporting technology.

The studio – designed to improve playing ability – was unveiled at the popular Bearsden club this week thanks to a major donation by The Watson Foundation.

Delighted club members say the new development is a major step forward for them and helps ensure Douglas Park is at the cutting edge of technology.

The funding was arranged through the Foundation by Honorary Life Member John Watson OBE who set it up and who lives in Bearsden. John has a 57 year association with Douglas Park.

The new development will allow Douglas Park to offer top level instruction and an indoor play facility.

John’s family have been strong supporters of the club over many decades with his late father and mother also being Honorary Life Members.

In the past John has made a number of donations to the club.

These include the Centenary Gazebo in 1997 to mark Douglas Park’s first 100 years, an electric caddy car shed and most recently a new practice facility.

He also gifted significant funds in late 2014 for substantial infrastructure improvements to the iconic and much-admired clubhouse and surrounding parkland and pathways.

Douglas Park is well known as a progressive, forward-thinking club keen to widen access to the game.

It is already signed up to the Get Into Golf initiative from Scottish Golf - the national governing body for the sport in Scotland - which is aimed at introducing a whole new generation to the sport.

Douglas Park club captain George Roberts said: “We are very fortunate that our future vision for the club is matched by the longstanding commitment to Douglas Park by the Watson family who have been extraordinary benefactors.

“This most recent donation has enabled this significant technological advance to happen.”

Club professional Robert Irvine said the studio is already proving popular for lessons and competitions - demonstrating its potential as a facility unaffected by the weather.

John Watson OBE said: ”We are delighted to help out and that many people will benefit from the new Swing Studio. It is a great step forward for Douglas Park.”