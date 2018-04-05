Mixed fortunes for Western Wildcats hockey stars in Gold Coast

Milngavie hockey player Rob Harwood got his Commonwealth Games off to a dream start as he helped Scotland to an opening day win.

The 20-year-old former Douglas Academy student grabbed the opening goal as Scotland defeated South Africa 4-2 in their first pool match.

But it wasn't such a happy start for Wildcats' representatives - Scotland skipper Kaz Cuthbert and Becky Ward - as the ladies went down 6-1 to New Zealand in their opener.

In the men's match the Blue Sticks’ fighting spirit could be seen straight away in the first quarter, with Harwood - who only broke into the national side earlier this year - showing great initiative and positional instinct to put Scotland into a 1-0 lead.

This lead was quickly doubled with a cracking reverse stick strike from Kenny Bain arrowing straight into the top corner of the net and Alan Forsyth managed to celebrate birthday in style by putting the on-fire Scots three up.

South Africa pulled two goals back in the third quarter but Bain struck again two minutes into the final quarter to seal victory.

The Scots up nicely for their next match on Saturday against Canada.

New Zealand were always expected to provide tough opposition for the ladies and so it proved.

But despite the final score the Scots didn't play badly and both Wildcats players had decent games. However New Zealand showed their quality and were ruthless in taking their chances.

Next up for Scotland is a match against Canada on Friday.