Milngavie youngster shows Andy Murray not the only Scottish star on grass

Andy Murray may have missed out on Wimbledon this year - but there has been grasscourt glory down south for one Scottish player in 2018.

Milngavie teenager Andrew Wilson enjoyed a remarkable double triumph during an amazing week at Framlingham, venue for the second oldest tennis competition in England.

The 13-year-old won the under-14 singles trophy - and just for good measure also took the doubles crown as well.

The Douglas Academy pupil trains at Nuffield Milngavie and has been coached since the age of three by proud father John, a TennisScotland tutor who basically coaches the coaches.

John said: “Andrew trains at Nuffield but plays junior tennis for Strathgyffe in Houston.

“They won the top division of West of Scotland just a couple of months ago.

“Andrew has won four Grade 3 tournaments to date and is a West of Scotland County player, representing the county in Carlisle and also Bolton.

“Over the years he has won numerous tournaments, but the latest tournament win in Framlingham was special as Andrew is still only 13 and won an under-14 competition - he can compete at the same tournament next year!”

John is seeking further sponsorship for Andrew, but is quick to acknowledge the help he already receives from various sources.

He said: “He is travelling in October for a tennis training week in Florence and competes every weekend.

“Without doubt Nuffield have assisted Andrew with access to indoor courts and setting up a gym programme to assist Andrew with his tennis development.

“And his school Douglas Academy have recognised his achievements and are allowing him additional specific time to train at Nuffield during school time.”