Milngavie swimmer Tait aims for personal best at Gold Coast Games

Milngavie swimmer Calum Tait has a simple goal for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - to swim faster than he has ever done before.

The 23-year-old headed out to Australia with Team Scotland last week to begin final preparations for his second Games, which take place from April 4-15.

Four years ago ex-Balfron High School pupil Ross Murdoch and home favourite Michael Jamieson hit the headlines as they fought out their memorable 200 metres breastroke duel which Murdoch won.

But it’s often overlooked that there was third Scot in the final in the shape of Tait who finished a creditable fifth, just behind a certain Adam Peatty.

This year’s 200m final comes on the opening day and just five days before the former Douglas Academy pupil’s 24th birthday - and there are no prizes for guessing what he would ideally love as an early present.

But Tait, who will also swim the 100m, knows he can’t control other swimmers’ performances, only his own.

He said: “I hope to swim a personal best time, swim faster than I have done before and just see where that takes me - hopefully I can get to the final again and then in a final anything can happen.

“Glasgow four years ago was unique, fantastic, definitely the best swimming experience I’ve had.

Tait learned his trade at Milngavie and Bearsden Swimming Club but he’s not the only club connection at this year’s Games.

