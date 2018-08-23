Milngavie golfers enjoy Special Olympic medal success

Milngavie Golf Club members Alistair Robertson (right) and Robin Anderson recently took part in the Special Olympics Anniversary Games, celebrating 40 years of Special Olympics GB. The main competition was held at Stirling, with the golf event at Callander Golf Club. Both Alistair and Robin played very well over two days of competition with Alistair winning gold in Division 1 and Robin winning bronze in Division 2.

A Milngavie Golf Club spokesman said: “Our members are very proud of what Alastair and Robin have achieved with their golf. They are fantastic ambassadors for the Special Olympics movement, and for Milngavie Golf Club.”