Milngavie cyclist John Archibald smashes world individual pursuit record

Cyclist John Archibald has added yet another landmark achievement to a staggering year by setting a new world record.

The 28-year-old clocked an incredible 4 minutes 10.177 seconds in his individual pursuit qualifying heat at the Swiss Track Cycling Challenge in Grenchen - the fastest ever by a rider at sea level.

His time was four tenths of a second better than the previous record held by Australian Jack Bobridge.

And it was just three seconds slower than the overall record, ironically held by Archibald's Huub-Wattbike American team-mate Ashton Lambie and set at altitude in Mexico last month.

John described his ride as "outrageous" on his Twitter feed, adding: "Can't explain it. Good legs, fast kit and good conditions. Pushed the pedals real hard."

His sizzling Swiss effort came just a few days after Archibald and his team-mates at Derby-based Huub-Wattbike rounded off a sensational Track World Cup campaign by beating the Belgian national team to claim gold at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Earlier this year Archibald also claimed silver in the individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games and during 2018 he also finished a fine fifth in the same event at the European Championships in Glasgow and fourth in the elite National Road Time Trial behind Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

