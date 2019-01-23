McKenzie Bell joins Western Wildcats team-mates in Scotland squad

Western Wildcats hockey player McKenzie Bell has earned a call-up to the Scottish senior women’s squad.

She is one of three new players introduced to the squad for 2019 by new head coach Jen Wilson following the recent Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series event at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

The inaugural best-v-best tournament was designed to offer a platform for the Scotland coaching staff to see the best 54 players in the country compete against each other, and an opportunity for new players to stake a claim for international recognition.

McKenzie joins four other Wildcats players - Kaz Cuthbert, Becky Ward, Danie McMurray and Kate Holmes - in the squad for what is a huge year ahead with two major international tournaments.

In June the Scots will compete at the Hockey Series Finals in Dublin alongside Ireland, South Korea, Czech Republic, France, Malaysia and Ukraine while Scottish Hockey hosts Women’s EuroHockey Championship II at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre in August.