Martin Laird finishes joint 14th in World Cup of Golf

Former Hilton Park junior player Martin Laird and team-mate Russell Knox finished tied for 14th in last week’s World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

The pair had hopesof achieving a top ten finish for Scotland when scores of 67, 71 and 67 left them joint eighth - and just three shots of second place - at the end of the third round of the fourball event.

But a disappointing one-over par round of 73 at the Metropolitan Golf Club saw them drop down the leaderboard with a final 10 under total of 278.

Competition winners were the Belgian pair of Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry, who finished on 23 under par to win by three shots from Australia and Mexico.