Lumsden leads Stirling effort to take European title

Lenzie’s Maia Lumsden is a European champion after helping her University of Stirling team strike gold in Portugal last week.

The 20-year-old, originally from Bearsden, won all of her matches as team lifted the European University Sports Association title with a 2-0 win over the University of Bordeaux in the final in Coimbra.

The victory made up for the disappointment of 12 months ago when Stirling were beaten in the final.

In the best-of-three matches Maia beat opponents from Switzerland, Holland and Turkey as well as teaming up with Natasha Vojcinakova to win a dramatic doubles semi-final decider.

Maia set Stirling on their way with a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 win over Mirjam Gamperli from the Zurich University of Applied Science in the opening match which Stirling then won 2-0.

It was a similar story in the quarter-finals as Maia’s 6-3 6-0 success over Yvette Vlaar (Erasmus University, Rotterdam) was followed by another singles victory by a team-mate to complete a 2-0 win.

But it was a tighter affair in the semi-final against Instanbul Aydin University.

Once more Maia got Stirling off to a winning start by beating Melis Selzer 6-1 6-4, but the Turkish side squared the tie by winning the second singles, meaning Maia had to team up with Natasha Vojcinakova for a doubles decider against Selzer and Cemre Anil.

Things looked good for the Turkish pair when they took the first set 6-1, but Lumsden and Vojcinakova hit back to square the match by taking the second set 6-4.

The match then went to a tiebreak which the Scots pair edged 10-8 to book their place in the final.

Once more Maia set the standard with a hard-fought 7-6 6-4 win over Bordeaux’s Lea Tholey and team-mate Natasha Fourouclas’s 6-4 6-3 win over Rachel Girard in the second singles meant the Stirling celebrations could begin.

The tennis competition was part of a multi-sport European Universities Games which also included basketball, badminton, canoeing, football, futsal, handball, judo, rowing, rugby, table tennis and volleyball.