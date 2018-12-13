Katie and John Archibald are out to end 2018 on a World Cup high

Milngavie cycling siblings Katie and John Archibald are hoping to end their year in style at this week’s World Cup meeting in London.

Both go into the Tissot UCI Track World Cup event at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark - the fourth round of this year’s World Cup - having enjoyed remarkable successes in 2018.

Katie (24) had admitted that this has been the best year of her glittering career to date – and says crowning it off with a Tissot UCI Track World Cup triumph on home boards would be the icing on the cake.

In the last 12 months, she has won madison gold at the World Championships, individual pursuit gold and points race silver at the Commonwealth Games and team pursuit gold at the European Championships in Glasgow.

And she has also already enjoyed World Cup success with madison gold at her first outing in Milton, Canada - the second in the series - and omnium and team pursuit gold in Berlin.

She said: “In terms of my career I suppose it has been my best year. It sounds stupid because the Olympics is everything but equally I missed the World Championships that year.

“Everything I am doing now was all realised in Rio but this year the Commonwealth individual pursuit medal was very important.

“Victory in London would be just before Christmas and would top it all off.”

It’s also been a spectacular breakthrough year for older brother John (28) who won Commonwealth individual pursuit silver in his first major championship.

He and his team-mates at the Derby-based Huub Wattbike Test trade team have taken the World Cup by storm, outperforming a host of national squads including the Great Britain quartet with a bronze in Paris, a silver in Canada and a fourth place in Berlin.

The London round of the World Cup takes place from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday.