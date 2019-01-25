John Archibald breaks world record at national cycling track championships

Milngavie's John Archibald has smashed the world record in reaching the individual pursuit final at the National Track Cycling Championships.

Archibald clocked a staggering 4:09.584 in qualifying at the Manchester Velodrome, eclipsing the sea level mark he set only last month in Switzerland.

The 28-year-old will compete in the final on Friday evening and is hoping that his performances will impress selectors enough for him to be given a spot at next month's World Championships in Poland.

