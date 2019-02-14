John and Katie Archibald named in World Championship team

Milngavie cycling siblings Katie and John Archibald have both been named in the Great Britain squad for the UCI Track World Championships in Poland later this month.

Katie (24) is in the Women’s Endurance squad as she seeks to add to her remarkable haul of major championship medals which already includes two World golds and three silvers, as well as Olympic, European and Comonwealth Games gongs.

However the Championships, in Pruszkow from February 27 to March 3, will be a first Worlds event for older brother John (28).

Because he is not part of the British Cycling performance programme John was not automatically eligible for selection and had to apply for special dispensation to be considered.

But his performances over recent months - setting two world sea level indvidual pursuit records and blasting his way to the British title in Manchester last month - proved too powerful for the selectors to ignore and his place in the team was confirmed by British Cycling when the team was announced this week.