Jack just misses out on national junior title win

Milngavie youngster Jack Deveney just lost out on a national tennis title at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre last weekend.

Jack, a member of the Nuffield Milngavie club, reached the final of the boys’ under-12 event at the Scottish Junior Indoor Singles Championships.

Seeded number two, he opened with a 6-0 6-0 whitewash of Isaac King and then defeated Kyle McKay 6-1 6-0.

Once more Jack lost just one game in his semi-final, defeating number four seed Alexander English 6-0 6-1.

However his fine run came to an end in the final against top seed Ben Hudson, from Dundee, who took the title with a 6-2 6-0 victory.

Jack also entered the under-14 event where, despite coming up against players older than him, he won three matches, only losing out 6-3 6-3 to number two seed Joel Gibson.

The Scotstoun event attracted over 100 of Scotland’s best junior players together with players from England, Wales and Ireland.

The under-18 boys’ title went to Edinburgh’s Jacob Fearnley who justified his billing as number one seed with a 6-3 6-3 win over Charlie Miller of Newlands - seeded two - in the final.

The girls’ under-18 champion is Yorkshire’s Savannah Dada-Mascoll who beat Milly Wood 6-4 6-0.

In the under-16 boys’ competition Sam MacLeod of Rutherglen LTC took the honours against Gregor Stott of Giffnock, edging the first set 7-6 on the tiebreak before taking the second 6-2.

The girls’ under-16 title went to Edinburgh’s Lucia, who clinched the crown with an exciting win over Alice Shields, from Widnes.

Rizza convincingly took the opening set 6-1 but Shields battled back to win the second 7-5 and set up a deciding tiebreak which Rizza won by 10 points to 5.

Under-12 champ Ben Hudson was one win away from a double triumph, reaching the under-14 final as well only to lose out 6-1 6-1 to Edinburgh’s Matthew Rankin.

The girls’ under-14 title was won by Ama Nisbet of Craiglockhart who defeated Heather Barlow of Newlands 7-6 6-2.

And in the girls’ under-12 final Perth’s Riley Thomson was a 6-1 6-4 winner over Carla Ward (Strathgryffe).