Historic Bobby Locke putter rescued from fire-damaged Glasgow Golf Club

Amidst all the destruction and misery, there was at least one happy story to come out of last month’s horrific fire at Bearsden’s Glasgow Golf Club.

Flames ripped through the historic club in Killermont Avenue on September 20, leaving carnage in the three-storey building as over 70 firefighters battled overnight to finally bring the blaze under control.

Although major parts of the club including the locker room were totally destroyed, there was a miracle escape for veteran member Colin Robertson who had stored his golf bag and equipment – including a treasured Bobby Locke hickory shafted putter he’d bought way back in 1952 – in locker 72.

After hearing about the blaze, Colin was sure the historic club was a goner, but he got the amazing news that it had been recovered and was still looking as good as new!

“It is a miracle that the putter is still in great condition,” said Colin, who bought the Gradidge replica club after watching his hero Locke use the original to win the 1952 Open Championship at Troon.

“My golf bag was badly charred. It almost melted in the fire and the covers on my woods were totally destroyed. The clubs were wet but intact.

“It helped that the bag was in the corner of the locker room and not in the heart of the inferno.

“But to still have the putter is unbelievable. It’s my 66-year-old cherished putter.”

The putter helped South African legend Locke to a dramatic one-shot win over Australia’s Peter Thomson.